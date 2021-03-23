The National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored annually by the National Corn Growers Association, recognizes farmers from across the country for their efforts and exceptional results. Although the past year posed numerous tests for all sectors of the American public, farmers continued to drive agricultural production in the face of incredible obstacles. Through their efforts, NCGA members contributed valuable data that will help all growers face current challenges and those still to come.

Miles Smith of Fairfax, Missouri, placed second in the state in the B:Conventional Non-Irrigated Class with a yield of 317.7864 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was Wyffels Hybrids W7876RIB. The winning field was located in Missouri.

Smith was one of 506 state winners nationwide. The 2020 contest participation included 7,844 entries from 48 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers – three from each of nine classes – were named national winners, representing 12 states.

The average yield among national winners was more than 346 bushels per acre – greater than the projected 2020 U.S. average of 175 bushels per acre. While there is no overall contest winner, yields from first, second and third place farmers’ overall production categories topped out at 476.9052 bushels per acre.

“In hindsight, 2020 looked much different for all of us. For farmers, the year brought unique challenges, true tests of their determination, grit and ability to persevere. As always, America’s farm families did not waiver in optimism or commitment. That dedication, along with eyes holding the future steadily in their gaze, allowed farmers to find abundance, opportunity and success in an unforeseeable time,” said NCGA President John Linder, a corn grower from Edison, Ohio.

Farmers are encouraged through the contest to utilize new, efficient production techniques. Agronomic data gleaned from the contest revealed the following:

• Average planting population for the national winners was 38,425 seeds per acre, compared to 34,163 for all entrants.

• National winners applied an average of 277.9525 pounds of nitrogen, 92.5185 pounds of phosphorus and 108.7837 pounds of potassium per acre.

• Average commercial nitrogen use per bushel of yield was 0.88 pounds for the national winners and 0.84 pounds for all entrants.

• 23 percent of the national winners applied trace minerals, compared to 19 percent of all entrants.

• 15 percent of national winners applied manure, the same percentage of all entrants.

The National Corn Yield Contest began in 1965 with 20 entries from three states. At that time, the highest overall yield was 218.9 bushels per acre, while the national yield average was in the mid-60 bushel-per-acre range.