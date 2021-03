Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary will hold their Spring Bake Sale Thursday, April 1, in the hospital conference room from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This sale has always been favorable for the Easter weekend celebrations.

Cakes, pies, desserts, cookies and different types of treats are in the offering. All proceeds are used to help purchase hospital equipment and provide funds for the auxiliary’s scholarships. Masks are required.