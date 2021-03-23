The Rock Port Beta Gals will host their annual Palm Sunday Dinner March 28, 2021, 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port. Free will donations will be accepted. Proceeds from this year’s dinner will be given to the family of Abilene Katheryn Ann Moore, who has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

The Fairfax UMC’s Youth Sunday School classes are hosting a Palm Sunday Drive-Thru Dinner from 11 a.m. to ? at the Fairfax United Methodist Church. Follow the signs that day for direction of the drive-thru line. Free-will donations will go to the Chokwe UMC (Mozambique) to help them rebuild from damage due to flooding and heavy rains. The menu will include ham, cheesy potatoes, green beans, roll, and dessert.