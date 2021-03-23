Rev. Mark Moon drops off recycling during the recycling awareness event held March 12, 2021, in Tarkio, Missouri. This event was sponsored by Tarkio Schools, American Recycling & Sanitation, and the Northwest Missouri Regional Solid Waste Management District with funding in part by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. During the event, four school-related individuals and six community members took part in the recycling collection. The recycling bin was provided by Jack Kelly with American Recycling & Sanitation and remained at the location over the weekend. If you would like information about how to connect with recycling, contact robin@nwmorcog.org or call 660-582-5121 ext. 4.