Mass vaccination clinic scheduled for April 12

All Missouri adults become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 9, 2021. The local health care community is strongly urging all Atchison and Holt County adults to consider a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), over 190 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States between December 2021 and March 15, 2021. These vaccines have been given under the strictest monitoring of any vaccination program in U.S. history and have been found to be both safe and effective. Over 4,000 doses have been administered locally with no known severe reactions.

“I received the COVID-19 vaccine and I recommend that my patients do, too. Our team at Community Hospital-Fairfax has been treating COVID-19 patients for over a year and I can assure you that the vaccine is a much safer alternative to getting the disease,” explains Aron Burke, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at CH-F and Medical Director of Atchison and Holt County Public Health.

In addition to protecting yourself, data is emerging that the COVID-19 vaccine also protects those around you.

“Even if you are young and healthy, we are seeing studies that COVID-19 vaccines can reduce your risk of transmitting the disease to others. A vaccine may help you to protect vulnerable members of your community,” explained Dr. Burke.

Many members of the community may be reluctant to take the vaccine now after hearing that vaccine supplies are scarce.

“Vaccine supplies are now plentiful in our local communities. By April, any adult in our communities that wants a vaccine can get one,” said Julie Livengood, Administrator, Atchison County Public Health.

Atchison County Public Health and Community Hospital-Fairfax are partnering to offer a mass vaccination event on Monday, April 12, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Activity Center located at 110 N. 13th Street in Tarkio. All adults 18 and over are encouraged to make an appointment by accessing this link: https://form.jotform.com/210835025909152. The link can also be found on the sponsoring organizations’ social media platforms and at www.FairfaxMed.com. If you need assistance using the electronic form, call 660-736-4121. Walk-ins will also be welcomed.

Opportunities by Holt County Public Health Department are available as well. Please call 660-446-2909.

Residents may also contact their local pharmacies for vaccine information.

COVID-19 cases increase by four in Atchison County

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Atchison County from March 22-28, 2021:

1 female, 1 male – ages 0-19

1 male – age 30-39

1 male – age 60-69

As of March 29, 2021, there have been 439 total cases and 13 deaths in Atchison County. Five cases are currently active. There are zero current active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital.

The current 7-day testing positivity rate jumped to 12.5%. Cases are still occurring in our county because the virus is still out there. One important mitigation strategy that has been stressed for over a year now is to stay home when you don’t feel well and obtain a COVID test. Please continue to stay vigilant.

COVID-19

Testing

Atchison County Health Department is able to perform the COVID-19 rapid testing for symptomatic or exposed individuals. Testing is by appointment only. Please call 660-736-4121.

COVID Vaccine Updates

As of March 29, 2021, Atchison County is ranked second in the state with 30.6% of residents receiving at least one COVID vaccine dose. This includes vaccine given by the health department, our local hospitals, pharmacies and nursing homes, as well as mass vaccination events.

Moving to the Next Vaccination Phase

Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri activated Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan on Monday, March 29, 2021, and Phase 3 will be activated on Friday, April 9, 2021. Phase 3 includes all Missourians. The priority phases can be found online at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/.

Vaccine Available

Atchison County Health Department has Moderna vaccine appointments available April 12 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Activity Center: https://form.jotform.com/210835025909152. Visit the link to schedule an appointment. You will receive a confirmation email and a consent form that will need to be completed. If you need help signing up call 660-736-4121. There is also some Johnson & Johnson vaccine left and the health department will take phone calls to set these up. Please note, your local hospital and local pharmacies may have vaccines available, too.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

3-29-21

FATALITIES 13

ACTIVE CASES 5

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 421

TOTAL CASES 439

MALE 196

FEMALE 243

UNDER 20 YEARS 56

21-29 YEARS 40

30-39 YEARS 50

40-49 YEARS 58

50-59 YEARS 67

60-69 YEARS 80

70-79 YEARS 60

80+ YEARS 28