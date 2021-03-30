A truck driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County Monday evening, March 22, 2021. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the accident occurred on southbound Interstate 29 at the 123 mile marker, seven miles north of Watson, at 6:11 p.m. A 2014 Freightliner Castadia, driven by 61-year-old Pat E. Akridge of Utica, Indiana, traveled off the west side of the interstate and the semi’s front passenger side struck the guardrail. The semi then returned to the roadway, and traveled off the east side of the interstate. The driver side struck a bridge and the vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing east in the passing lane and the trailer unit came to rest facing south in the passing lane.

Akridge was taken by Atchison-Holt ambulance to Grape Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries (he was wearing a seat belt). The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper M.A. Harris, who was assisted by Trooper V.P. Wiley and Trooper S.S. Base, as well as the Fremont County, Iowa, and Atchison County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Offices.