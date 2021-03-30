The General Municipal Election will be held April 6, 2021, in Atchison County, Missouri. The polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. There are several tax levy issues and races (school boards, mayors, aldermen) on this ballot, including the following:

ATCHISON COUNTY

HEALTH DEPARTMENT

The Atchison County Health Department Board is asking voters to increase its existing tax levy from 10 cents per hundred dollars assessed valuation to 15 cents per hundred dollars assessed valuation.

FAIRFAX R-III

SCHOOL DISTRICT

There are two openings on the Fairfax R-3 School Board, for a three-year term each. Candidates are Theresa L. Larson (Pennel), Chris Smith, and Jon Graves.

CITY OF FAIRFAX

Ryan Kingery is uncontested for a four-year term as mayor.

Tabitha Wintz is uncontested for one of two two-year terms as Alderman at Large.

The City of Fairfax is also asking voters to consider a 30 cent increase in tax levy on one hundred dollars valuation for general municipal purposes for four years in the City of

Fairfax, Missouri. This is a continuation of the present tax levy.

WATSON SPECIAL

ROAD DISTRICT

Tim Whelan is uncontested as a board member.

The Watson Special Road District also has a proposition asking voters to approve the continuation of a levy of 35 cents on the hundred dollars valuation, for a period of four years. This is a continuation of the existing tax.

LANGDON SPECIAL

ROAD DISTRICT

John Eilers is uncontested as a board member.

The Langdon Special Road District of Atchison County has a proposition asking voters to approve a levy tax rate of 35 cents on the hundred dollars valuation, for a period of four years. This is a continuation of the existing tax.

CITY OF WESTBORO

Candidates for a two-year term as mayor are Jerry Kirkpatrick and Jo-Ellen Estes Moore.

There are two openings for a two-year term as Alderman at Large. Candidates are Nathan Vardaman, Ashley Meier, and Krystal Manchester.

CITY OF ROCK PORT

Amy D. Thomas has filed as a candidate for the two-year term as mayor. Joshua Hayes has filed as a write-in candidate for mayor.

There is one opening for North Ward Alderman. Candidates for the two-year term are Erika Daugherty and Ron Deatz.

Kelley James Herron is running uncontested for a two-year term as South Ward Alderman.

VILLAGE OF WATSON

Three candidates have filed for three positions on the Board of Trustees. They are Tammy Gibson, Walter Stevens, and Anita Armstrong.

The Village of Watson of Atchison County is also asking voters to continue to levy an additional tax rate of 30 cents on the hundred 100 dollar valuation, for a period of four years.

The county clerk’s office will be open Saturday, April 3, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon to allow for absentee voting for the April 6 election.

A sample ballot can be found on page 13 of this issue. The sample ballot and unofficial election results can be found at www.acmoelections.org or www.voteroutreach.sos.mo.gov.