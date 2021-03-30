The Atchison County Health Department is asking for a tax levy increase in the General Municipal Election Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The funds would be used to:

• Continue to provide important public services including immunizations, health screenings, com-municable disease in-ves-tigations, food inspections, emergency preparedness, health education; maintain our mission, promote healthy lifestyles, and safeguard the health of the citizens of Atchison County.

• Add services like: low cost lab draws, Hepatitis C screening, car seat and crib programs for children, smoking cessation programs, lunch & learns, health fairs, wellness challenges, back-to-school nights to provide immunizations at school, and free flu vaccinations for residents of Atchison County.

• Support updates to the facility such as roof repair, basement repair, electrical and lighting repairs, painting walls and fixing floors.

• Create a health department website, provide for computers and software upgrades, and add electronic medical record programming.

• Provide signage to the building to be more visible to the community.