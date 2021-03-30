The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed March 19, 2021, by Nanette Williams, Personal Representative of the Roberta Anderson Estate, to Nanette Williams and Roger Goodman for land in Sections 8 and 5, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 19, 2021, by Rebecca and Leo Hance and Rachael and Eric Inman to Rebecca Hance, Trustee of the Rebecca Hance Revocable Trust, and Eric and Rachael Inman, Trustees of the Eric and Rachael Inman Revocable Living Trust, for land in Sections 14 and 25, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed March 19, 2021, by Rebecca Hance, Trustee of the Rebecca Hance Revocable Trust, and Eric and Rachael Inman, Trustees of the Eric and Rachael Inman Revocable Living Trust, to Boettner Family Farms, LLC, for land in Sections 14 and 25, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 19, 2021, by Boettner Family Farms, LLC, to Thomas and Amanda Herron for land in Section 14, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 22, 2021, by R Redford Holdings, LLC, to Joshua and Haley Wright for Lots 21 and 22, Block 7, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed March 23, 2021, by City of Tarkio to Tarkio Special Road District for Lots 4, 5, and 6, Block 15, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 25, 2021, by David Frushon to Carol Mulvania for Lots 2 and 3, in Block 7, Rankin Place Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.