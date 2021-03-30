Taylor Cook continues her hunt for the elusive golden Easter egg during Rock Port’s Easter Egg Hunt.

Not everyone was happy to see the Easter Bunny as the Kroger family posed for a picture. Pictured are Frank, Elaina, Isabella, and the happy one, Alora.

New Horizons hosted the Rock Port Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, March 27, at the Rock Port City Park. One golden egg was hidden for each age group. Winners were: Piper VanSickle, toddler/preschool; Arianna Robertson, first and second grade; Ryan Sharpless, third grade; and Grady Cook, fourth and fifth grade.

Michael Graves holds the basket as daughter, Millie, looks for the golden egg.