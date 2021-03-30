Leevi Driskell was so excited to get Easter eggs filled with goodies, a snack, drink, and coloring page provided by the O.W.L.S. at the Tarkio Easter Egg Drive-Through Sunday, March 28.

Tristan Burke shows off his Easter Bunny coloring page provided by the O.W.L.S. The pages also included directions on how to complete a special Easter Egg hunt work-out. His sister, Dani, is busy checking out the goodies.

O.W.L.S. member Jackie Martin hands out Easter goodies to the Slemp family. The event provided Easter eggs and treats to around 60 local children to have their own egg hunts at home.