The Tarkio Cub Scout Pack 88 had a fun day at the Loess Hills District Cub Scout Pinewood Derby. The Tribe of Mic-O-Say dancers were also in attendance. It was a great turnout of 18 racers from Pack 88. Winners from Pack 88 include:

Tigers – 3rd place, Jeremiah Lester

Wolves – 3rd place, Treyven Holbrook; and

2nd place, Titus Wright

Bears – 2nd place, Silas Lester

Wolves – 3rd place, Josh Schlueter

People’s Choice – Best car design, Owen Vette