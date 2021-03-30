Lizzie Schlueter and Sydnee Bruns performed the hilarious “Who’s on First” skit at the Tarkio Junior High Variety Show March 26. (Julie Hurst photos)

The Tarkio Junior High Variety Show included a number of hilarious performances, including YMCA.

The Tarkio Junior High Variety Show female performers showed off their synchronized swimming skills.

Tarkio Junior High students took the stage this past weekend to put on a variety show for family and friends. This group of students is extremely talented in their acting abilities (as well as with their senses of humor) and it was a great performance for all!

Under the direction of Lesley Graves, Blu Dow, and Lisa Clement, the performers included: Gabe Harms – emcee; junior high band – “20 Century Intro” and “Don’t Stop Believin’”; Jayla Irvine and Brezie Bywater – Tik Tok Dance; Lizzie Schlueter – piano solo to “Pop Music Medley” and “Star Wars”; Bo Peregrine – guitar solo to “Sand in My Boots”; Abbie Harms – piano solo to “Sand in My Boots” and “I Have a Dream”; Zoe Madron – lyrical dance solo to “Soldier” and clog dance to “Rock ’n Roll Train”; Abbie Harms, Lizzie Schlueter, and Sydnee Bruns – rain dance; River Dow, Connor Morton, Bo Peregrine, Jayla Irvine, Brezie Bywater, and Abbie Harms – performance to “YMCA”; Sydnee Bruns and Lizzie Schlueter – “Who’s on First” skit; and girls – synchronized swimming.

Gabe Harms was the emcee of the Tarkio Junior High Variety Show March 26.