The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Corey Keith Herron at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, March 25, 2021:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Christina Christian – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst, the defendant fails to appear though duly summoned and called and judgment is entered as requested in the petition. Civil judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the total amount of $1,092.19 plus court costs and post judgment interest at the rate of 9% per annum. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendant.

Ally Financial Inc. vs. Ashley Egbert Et Al – Hearing on Replevin. Case called. The plaintiff appears by Attorney Jones, and judgment is entered. Default judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendants (Ashley Egbert and Jason Egbert) in the total amount of $24,722.22 plus costs and post judgment interest at the legal rate. Count I dismissed. See judgment for details. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendants.

Midland Credit Management vs. Linda K. Erickson – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst, the defendant does not appear and case continued to May 13, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Sheila Harbin – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst, the defendant fails to appear though duly summoned and called and judgment entered as requested in the petition. Judgment entry filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $1,265.42 plus court costs. Said judgment shall bear interest at the rate of 9% per annum. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendant.

Clear Recovery, Inc. vs. John Hill – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The Plaintiff appears by Attorney Hartstack, the Defendant fails to appear though duly summoned and called and Judgment entered as requested in the petition. Civil judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the total amount of $12,129.91 with post judgment interest to accrue at 9.00% per annum until satisfaction. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendant.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Lisa Larson – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst, the defendant appears in person and does not dispute liability and consents to judgment in the amount requested in the petition. Civil judgment by consent filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the total amount of $1,600.92 plus court costs and post judgment interest to be earned at the rate of 9% per annum. A stay of execution is granted with defendant to make payments until judgment is fully paid. See judgment for details. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendant.

Accelerated Inventory Management vs. Preston Lytle – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst, the defendant fails to appear though duly summoned and called and Judgment by default is granted as requested in the petition. Judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the total amount of $12,480.83 plus court costs and interest at the rate of 9.00% per annum from the date of judgment until paid. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendant.

Patrick Casey Et Al vs. Amber Nicholas – Civil Setting on Property Damage. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst, the defendant appears in person and does not dispute liability and consents to judgment in the amount requested in the petition. Judgment by consent filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the total amount of $2,334.49 plus court costs and post judgment interest to accrue at the rate of 5%. A stay of execution is granted with defendant to make monthly payments until judgment is fully paid. See judgment for details Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendant.

Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Chris Riley – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst, the defendant appears in person and case continued to May 13, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for trial setting or settlement.

Midwestern Health Management vs. Jonathan L. Rosenbohm Et Al – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by Attorney Jones, the defendants (Jonathan L. Rosenbohm and Christy R. Rosenbohm) appear and do not dispute liability and consent to judgment in the amount requested in the petition. Judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendants on five counts for a total amount of $24,397.15 plus costs and interest on the judgment at 9% per annum. A stay of execution is granted with payments to be made monthly. See judgment for details. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendants.

State vs. Timothy Ray Bender – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Gross Weight Exceeded 80,000 Lbs. Continuance Reason – Payment Made; Continuance Requestor – Defendant/Respondent; Defendant paid $750 on his case and the court stayed execution of the warrant for defendant’s arrest which was previously ordered due to failure to appear or pay which execution is stayed until April 15, 2021, dependent upon payment in full on or before April 15, 2021.

State vs. Richard Lynn Boyd – Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Failed To Stop For Stop Sign At Stop Line/Before Crosswalk/Point Nearest Intersection. State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant appears in person and enters guilty plea. Count 1 and Count 2 dismissed. Count 3 defendant is sentenced to 2 days Shock Incarceration plus court costs.

State vs. Darin Scott Bradley – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Failed To Equip Vehicle With Muffler/Adequate Muffler/Properly Attached Muffler. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to Fine $164.50 and Court Cost. Costs paid.

State vs. Charlie Manley Byrd – Plea Hearing on Misdemeanor DWI and Fail To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width. Case called. State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant appears by Attorney Harstack. Case set for April 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea Hearing.

State vs. Christian Todd Cathey – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph). State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $249.00. Cash only.

State vs. Timothy Blaine Clark – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Stealing. Case called. State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Charges formally read to defendant and advised of right to counsel. Plea of not guilty given. Case set for April 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for Entry of Counsel and plea/trial setting.

State vs. Brittany M. Corbin – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Stealing – $750 Or More and Burglary – 2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant appears in person and by PD Euler. Case set for April 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. for Preliminary Hearing.

State vs. Jennifer Eastland – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Burglary – 2nd Degree and Property Damage – 2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Case set for April 29, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. for Preliminary Hearing with or without counsel.

State vs. Daniel J. Forrest – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor DWI. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person and by Attorney Regan. Formal arraignment is waived. Defendant is advised of right to counsel and to remain silent. Plea of guilty is entered. Defendant is placed on 2-year Court/Private Probation Services Supervised Probation.

State vs. Lutina Furby – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $279.00 Cash Only.

State vs. Kisha Lashaun House – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11 – 15 Mph). Defendant sentenced to Fine $70.50 and Court Cost. Costs and fines paid in full.

State vs. Timothy Erik Jones – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle With Unsafe/Improper Frame/Suspension/Axle/Wheel/Rim And/Or Steering System. Defendant sentenced to Fine $130.50 and Court Cost. Costs paid in full.

State vs. Steven Joseph Knight – Arraignment on Felony Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree, Property Damage 1st Degree, Leaving Scene Of Accident – Property Damage Exceeding $1,000, and Stealing. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Formal Arraignment is waived. Defendant is advised of right to counsel and to remain silent. Defendant given form requesting PD. Case set for April 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for entry of counsel and setting of Preliminary Hearing.

State vs. Robert L. Malotte – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Operating Commercial Motor Vehicle Without Seatbelt. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to Fine $118.50 and Court Cost. Costs paid.

State vs. Brandon Scott Medina – Arraignment on Felony DWI – Persistent, Operate A Motor Vehicle In A Careless And Imprudent Manner, Involving An Accident, and Driver/Front Seat Passenger Failed To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Formal Arraignment is waived. Defendant is advised of right to counsel and to remain silent. Case continued to April 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for Setting of Preliminary Hearing/Entry of Counsel.

State vs. Daniel E. Moses – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony Property Damage 1st Degree and Sexual Misconduct – 1st Degree – 1st Offense **Possible Section 589.405 RSMo. Charge**. Case called. State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Case set for June 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. for Setting of Preliminary Hearing.

State vs. Daniel Evan Moses – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Trespass – 1st Degree. Case called. State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Case set for June 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Gordon Leroy O’Bryan – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Failed To Stop Commercial Motor Vehicle At Weigh Station. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to Fine $130.50 and Court Cost. Costs paid.

State vs. Marla Jo Robinson – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid, and Misdemeanor Failure To Register Motor Vehicle and Owner Operated Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility (Motor Vehicle Required To Be Registered) – 1st Offense. Arraignment scheduled for April 6, 2021.

State vs. Mark L. Robison – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony. Case called. State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Case set for April 15, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for Setting of Preliminary Hearing/Entry of Counsel.

State vs. Mark L. Robison – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Prior Drug Offense. Case called. State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Case set for April 15, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for Setting of Preliminary Hearing/Entry of Counsel.

State vs. Cristian Andrews Rojas – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Refuse To Weigh Commercial Motor Vehicle Or Submit To A Driver/Vehicle Inspection. State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $409.00 Cash only.

State vs. Lukas Adam Snapp – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid and Misdemeanor Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less – Prior Drug Offense and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Prior Drug Offense. Arraignment scheduled for April 6, 2021.

State vs. Lukas Adam Snapp – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Burglary – 2nd Degree and Stealing – $750 Or More. Case called. State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant appears in person and by Attorney Hartstack. Case set for April 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for Setting of Preliminary Hearing.

State vs. Luis Emmanuel Sotelo – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle With Unsafe/Improper Frame/Suspension/Axle/Wheel/Rim And Or Steering System. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to Fine $130.50 and Court Cost. Costs paid.

State vs. Janel Rae Spoon – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Delivery Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana Or Synthetic Cannabinoid and Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid (Two Counts), and Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Case called. State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Case set for April 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. for Preliminary Hearing.

State vs. Faith Itwari Ungang – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $334.00 Cash Only.

State vs. Eliza Littlebird Weddell – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph). State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $249.00 Cash Only.

State vs. Michael Lee Wheatley – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor DWI, Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More), and Operate A Motor Vehicle In A Careless And Imprudent Manner. Case called. State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Defendant states private counsel will be employed. Case set for April 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for Entry of Counsel and Setting of Preliminary Hearing.

State vs. Justin T. Wiggins – Bond Forfeiture Hearing on Misdemeanor Driving While Revoked/Suspended – 1st Offense and Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Case called. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered with bond set at $3,000.00 cash or surety.

State vs. Jason Ridnour – Case Review on Misdemeanor. State appears by PA Hurst and PPS Steve Marshall. Defendant appears by Attorney Euler, but Defendant fails to appear. Capias Warrant ordered.

State vs. Chad S. Rose – Probation Violation Hearing on Misdemeanor. Case called. State appears by APA Klima and PPS Steve Marhsall. Defendant appears in person. Defendant admits violation and ability to work and to pay child support ordered. Case set for April 29, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. for Disposition.

Teresa D. Giddinge vs. James B. Giddinge – Uncontested Dissolution Hearing on Dissolution Without Children. Case called. The Petitioner appears pro se, the Respondent also appears pro se. Hearing held. The court finds no reasonable likelihood that this marriage can be preserved and finds the marriage is irretrievably broken. No minor children. Costs taxed to the Petitioner and are paid.

Gale S. Shaw vs. Cameron E. Pope – Civil Setting on Small Claims over $100. Case called. The Plaintiff appears in person. The Defendant appears with Attorney Klonowski. Hearing held and tried by Court. Judgment awarded as per Judgment entered. Small Claims Judgment filed and entered for the defendant and finds plaintiff did not terminate oral lease for the hay ground.

State vs. Amy Brynn Hamilton – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop By Fleeing – Creating A Substantial Risk Of Serious Injury/Death To Any Person and DWI – Chronic; Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More), Fail To Stop For Stop Sign At Stop Line/Before Crosswalk/Point Nearest Intersection, Fail To Yield To Emergency Vehicle Sounding Siren And Displaying Red/Blue Light, Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense, Fail To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Operate A Motor Vehicle In A Careless And Imprudent Manner, Fail To Signal/Gave Improper Signal When Stopping/Turning Left Or Right, and Car/Motorcycle/Truck Under 18,000 Lbs. Followed Another Vehicle Too Closely; and Infraction of Fail To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. Arraignment scheduled for April 6, 2021.

For more information about the above cases or others, visit www.courts.mo.gov (Missouri Case.net).