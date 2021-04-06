The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, March 25, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Atchison County office holders assisted Mr. Casey Martin’s Audio Video class with putting together a virtual documentary of County Government Day. The class sat in on live court during the morning hours and then spent time interviewing office holders. They then had the opportunity to visit the Sheriff’s Department and the 911 Center. The commissioners look forward to seeing the finished product.

Assessor Lori Jones was present at 10:00 a.m. for the bid opening of Aerial Photography. This will provide the county with high resolution photography for mapping needs within the Assessor’s office. Only one bid was received, from SAM Co. LLC (formerly Midland Engineering) with a total cost of $54,000. The commissioners requested Assessor Jones review the bid to see that it met all the specifications. Upon review, Assessor Jones agreed that the bid did meet all specifications and requested that the bid be approved. The commissioners approved the bid as presented.

The commissioners participated in a conference call with Jennifer Sardigal with MoDOT to discuss upcoming road resurfacing projects scheduled to begin in Atchison County in the upcoming months.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.