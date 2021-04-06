An ATV crash seriously injured three Atchison County youth at 6:30 p.m. Monday night, April 5, 2021, outside of Fairfax, Missouri. The wreck occurred when a Honda ATV, driven by a 12-year-old female from Rock Port, Missouri, was headed westbound on 300th street three miles south of Fairfax and lost control. The ATV skidded off the side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest in the ditch on its side.

All three riders were injured in the accident (none were wearing safety devices). The 12-year-old driver received serious injuries and was transported to Community Hospital-Fairfax by a private vehicle. A 14-year-old male from Fairfax received moderate injuries and was transported to Community Hospital-Fairfax by ambulance. A 15-year-old male from Fairfax received serious injuries and was transported to Community Hospital-Fairfax by ambulance. Two of the occupants were later life-flighted to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska, by Lifenet. The ATV sustained minor damage and will be removed by the owner at a later date.

The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper S.S. Base, who was assisted by Sgt. M.P. Quilty, Trooper K.A. McCallister, Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfax Fire Department, and Atchison-Holt Ambulance District.