Queen of the Dandelions Vera Hale wowed the crowd at the Tarkio Elementary second grade "Bada Bing, It's Spring" music program with her speaking abilities (including several lines with a British accent).

One of the songs they sang was the classic "BINGO!" Pictured holding the letters are Linley Hogue, Hannah Wennihan, Ailee Ohnmacht, Andrew Gladman, and Ayble Schovanec.

The students sang: "When Cats Get Up in the Morning," "Itsy Bitsy Spider," "5 Green and Speckled Frogs," "This is My Speaking Voice," "There was a Little Turtle," "Sleepy Bunnies," and "Bunny Rabbit Boogie."

Tarkio Elementary first grader Joseph Nichols gets into the music while performing in his spring music program.

The Tarkio Elementary kindergartners, first graders, and second graders performed their spring music programs for their family members Thursday, April 1, 2021, in the Tarkio High School Auditorium.

The kindergartners took the stage first and sang “When Cats Get Up in the Morning,” “Itsy Bitsy Spider,” “5 Green and Speckled Frogs,” “This is My Speaking Voice,” “There was a Little Turtle,” “Sleepy Bunnies,” and “Bunny Rabbit Boogie.” Kindergarten students include: Holden Bruce, Dakota Buchanan, Dani Burke, Scarlett Gladman, Elizabeth Lundy, McKynna Nicholas, Taylynn Schovanec, Diesyl Slemp, Paxton Smith, Jasper Thomas, Clark Wood, Jaylee Wood, Harmunee Havrum, Kierra England, Noah Oppie-Arnold, Tiberius Baruth, Lyzzy Driskell, Bailey Hoover, Lance Lambert, Lillian Maupin, Brady Richards, Arianna Robertson, Asher Stepp, Myla Stone, Avery Vardaman, Phaelynn Williams, Rayneigh Parsons, and Violet Gish.

The first graders performed “BINGO,” “Alice the Camel,” “6 Inch Boots,” “Apples and Bananas,” “Little Bunnies,” “Color the Eggs,” “I Can do the Bunny Hop,” and “You are my Sunshine.” Students in first grade are: Austin Beckman, Andrew Gladman, Linley Hogue, Nora Kimpston, Ailee Ohnmacht, Diyan Patel, Ayble Schovenec, Hannah Wennihan, Alyce Wills, Rosalie England, Boston Hoover, Marlee Ling, Joseph Nichols, Jorja Peregrine, Victor Perez, Leslie Rose, Mark Sachs, Tavyn Smith, Jakaelynn Trimble, and Melody Huebner.

The second graders presented “Bada Bing, It’s Spring,” a production by Jill Gallina. Musical numbers included “What Has Happened to Spring?”, “Mums the Word,” “Weeds!”, “It’s Raining Cats and Dogs,” “Bada Bing, It’s Spring,” and “Bada Bing, It’s Spring (Reprise). The cast of characters were: Dandelions – Landry Hurst, Cayson Martin, Titus Wright, and Winston Hogue; Queen of the Dandelions – Vera Hale; Flowers – Mame Dow, Katie Smith, Lyla Walker, Kenisyn Yost, MiKayla Smith, Adilynn Bates, Layla Livengood, Koralyne Milla-Boomgaarn, Charlotte Wright, and Brinkley Wright; and Children – Raiden Baruth, Owen Bruce, Carter Corbin, Gray Klosek, Jasper Navin, Jackobi Robertson, Bryar Wennihan, Aliyah Wilke, Lincoln Hogue, Kayleigh Dunn, Jenna Gebhards, Jerald Goodin, Aspyn Hardisty, Treyven Holbrook, Brody Landess, Eli Lundy, Tucker Wheeler, Michael England, and Jade Huebner.