The Fairfax Junior/Senior Prom will be held this Saturday, April 10, 2021. This year’s theme is the “Roaring 20’s.” Prom attendees will gather at the Fairfax High School Gym at 4:15 p.m. so that family and friends can see everyone in their fancy attire and take pictures if they want. The students will then travel to St. Joseph, Missouri, for the prom dance at The Wyeth Tootle Mansion at 7:00 p.m. The After Prom Bash will take place at Belt Entertainment in St. Joseph following the prom.