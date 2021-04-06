Harper Smith, left, won a stuffed animal after finding one of the golden eggs hidden at the Fairfax Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3, in the city park. Her sister, Zailynn Cook, right, came away with a basket full of goodies!

The Wolverine 4-H Club in Fairfax hosted an Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3, 2021, in the Fairfax City Park. It was a gorgeous day and a large crowd of children showed up eager to hunt the grounds for the elusive golden eggs, as well as snacks and goodies galore! The Easter Bunny also made an appearance!

Carter Oswald won a basket of goodies for his golden egg find at the Fairfax Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3.

Aspyn Fast discovered a golden egg and won a unicorn at the Fairfax Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3, in the city park.

Piper VanSickle found a golden egg and reaped the rewards at the Fairfax Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3.