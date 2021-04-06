The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri.:

Warranty Deed: Filed March 26, 2021, by Anita Armstrong to Richard Sperber for land in Section 33, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed March 26, 2021, by Ruby Lane to Randy Brownfield for Lots 5 and 6, Block 7, Original Plat, South Blanchard, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 26, 2021, by Gale Shaw to Lane and Aimee Seymour, Trustees of the Lane and Aimee Seymour Revocable Trust, for land in Sections 15 and 16, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed March 26, 2021, by Lane and Aimee Seymour, Co-Trustees of the Lane and Aimee Seymour Revocable Living Trust, to Gale Shaw for land in Section 10, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed March 26, 2021, by Lane and Aimee Seymour, Trustees of the Lane and Aimee Seymour Revocable Living Trust, to Gale Shaw for land in Sections 10 and 15, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 26, 2021, by Todd and Rhonda Staples, Richard and Sheridan Mires, and Jesse and Patricia Crosby to 3 K Acres, LLC, for land in Sections 17 and 20, Township 65, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed March 26, 2021, by Nancy Hughes, Successor Trustee of the Phyllis Clark Revocable Trust, to Amy Hughes for land in Section 11, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed March 29, 2021, by Teddy and Vickie Simmons to Teddy and Vickie Simmons, Trustee of the Teddy and Vickie Simmons Revocable Living Trust, for Lot 14, Fourth Addition, and Broadway Addition, except Lots 9, 10, and 12, Fairfax, Missouri.

Corporation Deed of Liquidation: Filed March 29, 2021, by HAS Farms, Inc., to Mark Sly, Stephanie Smith, and David Sly, Co-Trustees of the Harry Sly, Jr. Revocable Trust and Betty Sly Revocable Trust for land in Sections 28 and 33, Township 64, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 31, 2021, by Robert and Tracy Kish to Stephen Brindle for Block 25, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 31, 2021, by Norman and Alyssa Barnes to Jason Meis for land in Section 17, Township 63, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 31, 2021, by John and Julie Lester to Amber Nicholas for Lot 3, Block 12, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.