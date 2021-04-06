The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of April 5 – 11.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below.

I-29 – Bridge flushing, April 5 – 9