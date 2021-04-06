Mark your calendars! ACDC is hosting a Springtime Shop Atchison County day to celebrate and support our amazing businesses on Thursday, April 29. For every $10 you spend at a participating location that day until 8:00 p.m., you will be entered into a drawing for one of five $50 gift certificates to an Atchison County store of your choice.

Participating Springtime #ShopAC stores (so far!) are: 1887 Bar & Grill, Alma’s Herbs, Burlap & Bows, CH-F Auxiliary Gift Shop, Dairy Diner, Do It Best, Ella&Grey, Flower Mill, Food Country, Hidden Beauty (Ashlynn Meyer Designs), Hy-Vee, Katie’s Jewelry Box, KG Buds, MDT Woodworks, Midwest Chic Boutique, Quilted Farm, Quilters Boutique, Relax & Unwind, Stoner Drug, A Touch of Glass, The Walnut Shop, and Daybreak Café.

If your business would like to participate, please contact ACDC at acdc@atchisoncounty.org or 660-744-6562.