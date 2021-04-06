Tarkio Rotary Club President Dean Sparks talks about the new Rotary Theater located in Thompson Hall during a dedication ceremony March 30, 2021, on the Tarkio Tech campus.

The new Rotary Theater will be a great asset for the community. It can be reserved for functions by contacting Johnnie Davis at 660-623-9071 or emailing info@tarkiotech.com.

The Tarkio Rotary Club held a dedication ceremony, in conjunction with Tarkio Technology Institute, for their new Rotary Theater inside Thompson Learning Center. The event took place March 30, 2021.

Tarkio Rotary President Dean Sparks led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance and Tarkio Rotary President-Elect Glenn Scott gave the opening prayer. Tarkio Tech President Johnnie Davis welcomed all in attendance. Tarkio Rotary President Dean Sparks talked about the project. Rotary District 60-40 Governor Don Gladhart game remarks and Johnnie Davis gave the dedication. A ribbon cutting was held by Jayne Scott, Bob Koch, Brad Mathers, Darryl Lowrey, David Hoffman, and Don White.

To commemorate their 80th anniversary as a club in 2020, the Tarkio Rotary Club chose to do a major project to benefit the community. The project chosen was a complete renovation of the little theater on the first floor of the Thompson Learning Center on the campus of Tarkio College now known as Tarkio Technology Institute. The process of cleaning, repairing and refurbishing the interior of the theater began in the summer of 2020 and was completed in the spring of 2021. Coenen Electric of Maryville, Missouri, was contracted by Tarkio Tech to do the wiring. Once the renovation was complete, the club and Tarkio Tech enlisted Lanham Music of St. Joseph, Missouri, to install the new lighting, sound and video equipment.

The total cost of the project was $12,428.06 of which $5,000 came from a matching grant between Rotary District 6040 and the Tarkio Rotary Club. Other contributing parties included Atchison County 10 Squared, Mule Barn Theatre Guild, and Tarkio Lions Club. As a result of this project, the Tarkio College Board of Directors has chosen to name the theater “Rotary Theater.” The Rotary Theater is now ready and open for business. The theater can be reserved by anyone, family or organization in the community for their functions by contacting Johnnie Davis at 660-623-9071 or info@tarkiotech.com.