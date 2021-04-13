The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

The commission met with Garry McFee and John Dwiggins with Howe Company, LLC, to review a two-year bridge rehab and construction plan for bridge numbers 343007, 3940008, 376003, and 4090013 using the county’s BRO Funds. The commission will meet with Road Supervisor Meyer to discuss the options.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, April 1, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

At 9:00 a.m. the commission opened sealed bids to rent 67 acres of hay ground adjacent to Pleasant View Nursing Home and 11.5 acres at the landfill site. Two bids were received. Mark McKenney bid $28.00 per acre and Gary Johnson bid $33.00 per acre. After reviewing the bids, the commissioners voted to accept the high bid of $33.00 per acre from Gary Johnson.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Adam Meyer was in to discuss department matters.

The commission reviewed an amendment to the construction timeline for the Outlaw Project. The agreement extends the final construct date to December 31, 2021, and reads as follows:

AMENDMENT TO ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

Dated April 1, 2021

WHEREAS, the parties to the Economic Development Agreement dated October 1, 2020, between Atchison County, Missouri, and Union Electric Company dba Ameren Missouri (as successor to Outlaw Wind Project, LLC) desire to revise the Agreement to extend the deadline for completion of the project; and

WHEREAS, the parties have identified the date of December 31, 2021, to be the new date for completion of the project; and

WHEREAS, part of the project has been partially completed and is operational.

NOW THEREFORE, the Economic Development Agreement is revised and adopted:

1) to change the completion date to December 31, 2021; and

2) to require Union Electric Company dba Ameren Missouri (as successor to Outlaw Wind Project, LLC) to pay the property tax assessment for the 2021 tax year for that part of the project that is completed as of the date of assessment (January 1, 2021); and

3) that this revision becomes effective as of the date adopted by the Atchison County Commission; and

4) that each party represents that is has the authority to adopt this amendment.

This amendment is adopted by the parties as of 1st day of April, 2021 as exhibited by the undersigned representatives of each party.

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the amendment to the Economic Development Agreement as presented.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

The commissioners participated in a Emergency Operations Center dress rehearsal with Cooper Nuclear that was a relocation, return and re-entry exercise. The graded exercise will be held in May.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.