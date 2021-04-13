Over 70 people received a COVID-19 vaccination at a mass vaccination clinic held Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Tarkio Activity Center. Vaccinations are now available to all tiers. Pictured is Cathy Roup receiving a vaccination from Andrea Cook with the Atchison County Health Department.

There were four new cases of COVID-19 in Atchison County reported to the health department April 5 – 12, 2021:

1 female – age 0-19

1 female – age 20-29

1 female, 1 male – ages 50-59

As of April 12, 2021, there have been 446 total cases and 13 deaths in Atchison County. Four cases are active. There are no current active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital. The current seven-day testing positivity rate is 5.63%.

COVID-19 Testing

Atchison County Health Department is able to perform the COVID-19 rapid testing for symptomatic or exposed individuals. Testing is by appointment only. Call 660-736-4121.

COVID VACCINE UPDATES

As of April 12, 2021, Atchison County is ranked fourth in the state with 32.7% of residents receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

New data provided this week shows Atchison County ranking first in percentage of population completing vaccinations with 27.7%. For details see: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/data/

VACCINE AVAILABLE

The Atchison County Health Department has the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available. Call 660-736-4121 if interested.

Your local hospital and local pharmacies may have vaccines available, too.

Julie Livengood, Administrator, said, “Thank you to those who voted in the April 6, 2021, General Municipal Election for Atchison County. The unofficial results for increasing the tax levy were 451 yes, 202 no. We are thankful we live in a supportive community!”

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

4-12-21

FATALITIES 13

ACTIVE CASES 4

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 429

TOTAL CASES 446

MALE 100

FEMALE 246

UNDER 20 YEARS 57

21-29 YEARS 41

30-39 YEARS 50

40-49 YEARS 60

50-59 YEARS 70

60-69 YEARS 80

70-79 YEARS 60

80+ YEARS 28