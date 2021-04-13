Rock Port welcomes a new business this week. JumpStart Nutrition opened its doors on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Owners Bill and Jeannette Schulenberg, daughter, Thea Schulenberg, and her fiancé, Treyton Lewis, will be fixing nutritional drinks for customers. Their menu ranges from shakes, teas, coffees and lemonade drinks to protein balls to eat. Be sure to stop by Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. or Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 126 South Main Street. All drinks are sugar free and healthy for you.