The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Trustee’s Deed: Filed April 2, 2021, by Bill Ballinger, Trustee of the Bill Ballinger Revocable Living Trust, to Alan McNaughton for Lot 17, Second Addition, Westboro, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 5, 2021, by Thomas and Amanda Herron to Kyle and Madison Dick for land in Section 27, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 6, 2021, by Nick White to Lauren Quimby for Lots 1 and 2, Block 11, Rankin Place Addition Second Filing, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 6, 2021, by Northwest Missouri Farms, LLC, to Advanced Pork Systems, LLC, for land in Sections 7 and 8, Township 64, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim: Filed April 7, 2021, by James and Lauren King to Spencer and Karley Smith for Lots 1 and 2, Fifth Subdivision of Block 20, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 7, 2021, by Scott and Pamela Greenwood to Craig and Mary Ann Athen and Courtney and Jessica Athen for land in Sections 28 and 29, Township 66, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 7, 2021, by Courtney and Jessica Athen to Athen Land Holdings, LLC, for Sections 28 and 29, Township 66, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 8, 2021, by James and Peggy Rader to Kenneth Rader for land in Section 21, Township 64, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 8, 2021, by Cheryl and Loraine Chastain to Cheryl Chastain, Trustee of the Cheryl Chastain Revocable Trust, for land in Section 2, Township 63, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.