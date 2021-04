Annalee Livengood won the Elks Hoop Shoot for the state of Missouri last spring. She was set to compete at Regionals in Kentucky when COVID hit and it was cancelled. They decided last fall to let the state winners compete virtually for the Regional Championship. Annalee shot on Saturday, March 27, 2021, and hit 23 of 25 free throws. She was later notified that she won the Central States Regional Hoop Shoot Contest and will now go on to Nationals and compete.

(Carrie Livengood photos)