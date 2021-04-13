Kindergarten screening is scheduled for Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Tarkio Elementary School. If your child does not attend Head Start or Kids’ Korner, it will be necessary for parents to set up appointment times by calling the elementary office at 660-736-4177. Appointments for Head Start and Kids’ Korner students will be scheduled by the school.

Eligibility for kindergarten is determined by the child’s birthdate and age. Kindergartners must be 5 years of age on or before April 1. If you need to make an appointment or have questions about the screening, contact the elementary office.