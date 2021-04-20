There were five new cases of COVID-19 in Atchison County reported to the health department April 12 – 19, 2021:

2 females, 1 male – ages 20-29

1 female – age 50-59

1 male – age 60-69

As of April 19, 2021, there have been 451 total cases and 13 deaths in Atchison County. Four cases are active. There are no current active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital. The current seven-day testing positivity rate is 5.48%.

COVID-19 Testing

Atchison County Health Department is able to perform the COVID-19 rapid testing for symptomatic or exposed individuals. Testing is by appointment only. Call 660-736-4121.

COVID VACCINE UPDATES

As of April 19, 2021, Atchison County is ranked first in the state with 28.7% of residents completing vaccinations and ranked fourth in the state with 34.2% of residents receiving at least one COVID vaccine dose.

New data provided this week shows Atchison County ranking first in percentage of population completing vaccinations with 27.7%. For details see: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/data/

VACCINE AVAILABLE

The Atchison County Health Department has Moderna vaccine appointments available on a walk-in basis on the following dates: Tuesday, April 20; Wednesday, April 21; Thursday, April 22; Monday, April 26; and Thursday, April 29. You may also call 660-736-4121 to make an appointment.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

4-19-21

FATALITIES 13

ACTIVE CASES 4

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 434

TOTAL CASES 451

MALE 202

FEMALE 249

UNDER 20 YEARS 57

21-29 YEARS 44

30-39 YEARS 50

40-49 YEARS 60

50-59 YEARS 71

60-69 YEARS 81

70-79 YEARS 60

80+ YEARS 28