Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary will host their annual spring plant sale in conjunction with Shop Atchison County at the hospital on Thursday, April 29, 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the conference room and Sunshine Corner Gift Shop.

Lots of nice plants and flowers in hanging baskets, pots and planters, as well as individual plants, garden plants and herbs, will be available.

The Sunshine Corner Gift Shop has nice gifts, useful household items, home décor, candies, and cards. The gift shop is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with Auxiliary volunteers waiting to help you.

Proceeds from the Auxiliary’s fundraising events help buy hospital equipment and promote medical services.