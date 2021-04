The Rock Port High School Junior/Senior Prom will be held this Saturday, April 24, 2021. The theme for this year’s prom is “On Cloud Nine.” Prom will be held at the Atchison County Memorial Building. The promenade is to begin at 7:00 p.m. After Prom will be held from 12:00 to 3:00 a.m. at Urban Air in Lincoln, Nebraska.