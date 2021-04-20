Entomology Career Development Team

The entomology team competed at the District CDE event on March 17 in Trenton, Missouri. The team placed second in Districts and advanced on to State competition on April 10 in Columbia, Missouri, where they placed 11th in the State. Gabe Abbott placed first High Individual at Districts. Team members include, from left to right, Ethan Lucas, Joey Herron, Gabe Abbott, and Lauren Kelly.

Horse Judging Career Development Event

The Rock Port Horse Judging Team competed at the District CDE event on March 17 in Trenton, Missouri. The team placed 11th. Team members include, from left to right, Rylee Jenkins, Brentyn Herron, Petyon Lager, and Ryan Paris.

Dairy Foods Career Development Event

The Rock Port FFA Dairy Foods Career Development Event Team competed at District CDE Contest in Trenton, Missouri, on March 17. The team placed 12th at Districts, where they identified cheeses, milk defects, real vs. artificial dairy products and took knowledge tests. Members of the team are, from left to right, Cayden Criger, Kadyn Dowdy, Ryan Bradley, and Trey Peshek.

Forestry Career Development Team

The Rock Port Forestry Team competed at the District CDE event on March 17 in Trenton, Missouri. The team placed 11th in Districts. Team members include, from left to right, Trulin Pankau, Caleb Lucas, Remington Stoner, and Dakota Evans.

Chapter Scrapbook

Harlee Pritt, Rock Port FFA Historian, completed a chapter scrapbook for the 2020-21 school year. Her scrapbook placed first in the Area this year and will be displayed at the Rock Port FFA Chapter Banquet in May.

Creed Speaker

Rylee Jenkins was the Rock Port FFA Chapter 2020-21 Creed Speaker. Rylee was one of 14 competitors who competed at the Area level. She has worked very hard to memorize the FFA Creed to give her speech to the Area judges.

FFA members clean up the highway

Rock Port FFA members picked up trash along Hwy. 136 on April 15, 2021. Members collected 11 bags of trash to help keep our community highways litter free. Pictured above are, from left to right, Cayden Criger, Trey Pesh-ek, Peyton Lager, Clint Stef-fen, Joey Herron, RyAnne Herron, Julian Roberts, Trulin Pankau, Ethan Lucas, and Caleb Lucas. Cayden Criger is pictured below.

Mobile Food Drop

Rock Port FFA members helped with a Mobile Food Drop at Community Services in Tarkio. The students loaded boxes of food into community members’ cars. Pictured above are, from left to right, Brecken Kelly, Caleb Lucas, Ethan Lucas, RyAnne Herron, Rylee Jenkins, and Johnny Davis. Ethan Lucas and Caleb Lucas are pictured below.