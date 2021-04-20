The Rock Port Blue Jays are the Class 2, District 8 Scholar Bowl champions. Pictured above, from left to right, are team members Sara Newbanks, Anneliese Clauson, Ethan Lucas, Bannack Skillen, Carter Gebhards, and Coach Mrs. Trudy Herron. Rock Port hosted the meet Saturday, April 17, 2021. The team will move on to sectional play April 27 at North Platte.

The All District team, from left to right, included Corban Warren, Bannack Skillen, Emalee Pittman, and Ethan Lucas. Jordan Browning and Evan Rudkin are not pictured.

Members of the Rock Port Scholar Bowl team listen intently as Mr. Sickels reads the next question.

Rock Port High School hosted the Class 2, District 8 Scholar Bowl tournament Saturday, April 17.

In the morning preliminary rounds, the Blue Jays beat King City 200-90, Mid-Buchanan 310-90, and Maysville 210-150.

Rock Port earned the #1 seed and faced Mid-Buchanan again in the semi-final round winning that match 250-90. Rock Port soared past the North Andrew Cardinals in the finals with a score of 290-100.

Point totals for the day were Captain Ethan Lucas, 310; Bannack Skillen, 110; Carter Gebhards, 10; and Sara Newbanks, 10.

Earning spots on the All-District Team were: 1st, Ethan Lucas, Rock Port (average 53.33); 2nd, Jordan Browning, Maysville (average 46.67); 3rd, Emalee Pittman, North Andrew (average 36.67); 4th, Bannack Skillen, Rock Port (average 30); 5th, Evan Rudkin, Mid-Buchanan (average 30); and 6th, Corban Warren, North Andrew (average 30).

The Blue Jays move on to sectionals at Dearborn against North Platte Tuesday, April 27, at 5:00 p.m.