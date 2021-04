On April 18, 2021, the members of Boy Scout Troop 88 and Cub Scout Pack 88 were able to complete a service project, clearing up sticks and brush around a field belonging to the Tarkio Home Cemetery Board. Pictured are, from left to right, Chase Gayler, Ben Rolf, Jax Peregrine, Gabe Gebhards, Landon Scott, Kenneth Kirkpatrick, Bo Peregrine, Isaac Vette, and Owen Vette. Not pictured are Bo Graves and Josh Schlueter. (Tim Vette photo)