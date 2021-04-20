The Tarkio High School Ag Mechanics class recently poured concrete in the ag barn. They have learned how to form, pour, and finish concrete. The boys worked hard to get this project completed, which was made possible by Allen Concrete from Maryville, Missouri, who donated the use of the conveyor belt to help get the concrete into the building. Next, the students will be welding panels for a wash rack and portable pens. Pictured are, from left to right: first row – Bo Graves; second row – Titus Eaton, Grant Turnbull, and Aaron Schlueter; and third row – Carter Holecek, Braiden Wennihan, Jacob Duran, Jayden Umbarger, and Jordan Graf. (Tarkio FFA and Ag Department Facebook photo)