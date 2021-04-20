The Tarkio High School Scholar Bowl Team won the Class 1, District 8 Tournament Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Tarkio. Pictured are team members, from left to right, Daniel Lesher, Bo Graves, Devin Guajardo, Aaron Schlueter, Haley Garrison, Alexis Brown, Brooklyn Wennihan, and Alex Barnett. (Mark Staten photos)

Working on their game plan are Tarkio High School Scholar Bowl Team members Devin Guajardo, Haley Garrison, Aaron Schlueter, and Alexis Brown.

On Saturday, April 17, 2021, Tarkio High School hosted the Class 1, District 8 Scholar Bowl tournament with seven teams in attendance.

Tarkio drew a bye for the first round, beat Craig 180 to 50 in the second round, and beat Jefferson 230 to 40 in the 3rd round. The top four teams played in the afternoon. Tarkio de-feated South Nodaway 240 to 190, then played Mound City and won in overtime, 201-200, winning the event.

Aaron Schlueter and Devin Guajardo earned medals for Top 8 Scorers in the tournament.

The team will travel to St. Joseph Christian on Tuesday, April 27, for Sectional play. They will compete against St. Joseph Christian at 5:00 p.m.