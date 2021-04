Boy Scout Troop 88 will hold a fundraiser Sunday, May 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Tarkio Elementary School parking lot. Stop by for delicious pulled pork sandwiches, chips, and assorted desserts. Proceeds earned at the event will help pay for camping fees and equipment. The drive-up only event is $5 for children 12 and under and $10 for adults. Pull into the parking lot where a Scout will be waiting to take your order!