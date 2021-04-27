The staff at Community Home Health and Restorative Care, from left to right, includes: front row – Missy Foster, Melanie Hale, Kimberly Treese, Rexanne Kunkel, Joyce Harris, and Alicia White; and back row – Rachelle Brown, Shelly Bentley, and Scott Bentley.

Community Home Health and Restorative Care is making plans to celebrate its first year in Fairfax. They have planned some special activities for May 5, 6, and 7.

Free blood pressure screenings will be offered on Wednesday, May 5, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Refreshments of tea or lemonade will also be served.

‘Dump Your Diet’ on Thursday, May 6, as they offer a sweet treats hand-out 10:00 a.m – 2:00 p.m.

The celebration will conclude on Friday, May 7, with ‘Hot Diggity Dog.’ Free grilled hot dogs, chips, cookies and a drink will be served 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

There will be a drawing for prizes at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Put your name in for a chance to win a prize from donations from the following local businesses: Daybreak Café, Simmons MFA, Rays’ Dairy Diner, Fertilizer Service Co., Lonnie’s Hair Barn, MDT Woodworks, KG Buds, Ma & Pa Automotive, and Fairfax Torrey Pines.

The staff at Community Home Health and Restorative Care includes: Shelly Bentley, Administrator/R.N.; Scott Bentley, Administrator; Missy Foster, Community Liaison and Marketer; Alicia White, Social Worker; Joyce Harris, R.N./Case Manager; Melanie Hale, R.N.; Rexanne Kunkel, L.P.N.; and Rachelle Brown, L.P.N.

Community Home Health and Restorative Care, located at 100 E. Main Street, contracts with Inspire Therapy at Community Hospital-Fairfax for all therapy needs.