Craig Corken will be retiring from Oswald Crow Agency on April 30, 2021, after nine years. Craig graduated from Rock Port High School in 1976 and went to the University of Missouri. Following college, he worked for a year at First National Bank in Falls City, Nebraska, before returning to Rock Port. Craig joined the Bank of Atchison County in May of 1981, where he worked alongside his dad, Bill Corken. He worked his way up to bank president before it was sold to Bank Midwest, where he was the branch manager from 1992 until August of 2012. Craig plans on keeping his fingers in the real estate side of things and work as needed to sell or show real estate. Best of luck in your retirement!