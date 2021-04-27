The Fairfax 2021 Alumni Banquet will be held Friday, May 14, in a modified format (open to 2021 Fairfax seniors and their immediate family only). A video will be produced containing information from the 2021 honor classes and from the banquet. Points of contact for 2021 honor classes should contact Lauren Clark via email (lclark@fxbulldogs.net) for more details on the video. Once completed, the video will be posted where alumni members will be able to view.