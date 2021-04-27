The Fairfax R-3 Music Department will hold its K-12 Spring program, Wednesday, May 5, at 7:00 p.m. in the FHS gym. If you are able to attend, it is asked that you social distance and to wear a mask if you are not able to social distance.

The Fairfax R-3 Music Department will also hold a curbside dinner from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sloppy joes, pasta salad, chips, dessert and bottled water will be served and free-will donations will be accepted. Curbside pickup will be on the north side of the school at the superintendent’s doors.