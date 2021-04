The Rock Port Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 22, 2021, for the newly opened JumpStart Nutrition, owned by Bill and Jeannette Schulenberg, daughter, Thea Schulenberg, and her fiancé, Treyton Lewis. JumpStart Nutrition is located on the corner of Main and Mill streets in Rock Port. Be sure to stop by and get your day started with a nutritional, no-sugar-added drink.