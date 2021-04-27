End of an era

After 56 years, Frank Schupp put away his clippers for the last time. Schupp’s Barbershop closed this past weekend after being in business in Tarkio, Missouri, since 1965. Frank’s last two customers were his sons, Mitch (below) and John. Pictured above are, from left to right: front row – Sharon Schupp, Maryna Schupp, and Kateryna Schupp; and back row – John Schupp, Frank Schupp, Seraphyna Schupp, and Mitch Schupp. Going to Frank’s was a rite of passage for many young men getting their first haircut and Frank did such a great job that they continued on with him for many years and then took their own sons and even their grandsons for haircuts. Schupp’s was also a hangout spot for local men to gather and catch up. Frank will be missed on Main Street by all! He decided to give his shop over to Community Services, Inc., which is located in the same building next door, giving them more space in which to provide assistance to those in need in Atchison County. (John Schupp photos)