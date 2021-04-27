ACDC is hosting a Springtime Shop Atchison County day as a show of support for our amazing businesses. For every $10 you spend at a participating location, you will be entered into a drawing for one of five $50 gift certificates to an Atchison County store of your choice.

Nearly 30 stores will stay open until 8:00 p.m. this Thursday. Please visit as many as you can and let them know you appreciate their presence in Atchison County. Remember, the more you spend at participating stores, the more chances you have to win!

Springtime #ShopAC stores are: 1887 Bar & Grill, Alma’s Herbs, Burlap & Bows, Casey’s-Rock Port, CH-F Auxiliary Gift Shop, Dairy Diner, Daybreak Café, Do It Best, Ella&Grey, Fairfax Torrey Pines, Flower Mill, Food Country, Groovy’s Grub (Rock Port, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.; Tarkio 5:00-7:00 p.m.), Hidden Beauty (Ashlynn Meyer Designs), Hy-Vee, Jumpstart Nutrition, Katie’s Jewelry Box, KG Buds, MDT Woodworks, Midwest Chic Boutique, Quilted Farm, Quilters Boutique, Relax & Unwind (Midwest Chic Boutique parking lot), Stoner Drug, Torrey Pines-Tarkio, A Touch of Glass, The Walnut Shop, and Wynn Dixee Glass.