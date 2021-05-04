May 10, 1946

• A single snowball bloom measuring 10” in diameter and 27” in circumference was exhibited this week by Mrs. Frank Currie. The large snowball was brought from the John C. Currie home near Tarkio.

• E.H. Gearheart, former Tarkio resident, now of Phoenix, Arizona, writes of the wonders of his new state and in particular of the city of Phoenix: “Phoenix is growing by leaps and bounds. It is a beautiful city of 175,000 people destined to be a great one of the West.” More than 3,000 buildings are now under construction in Phoenix, he reports. “Everything is sky high including labor and prices.”

• Lightning struck at the J.A. Currie residence Saturday night, resulting in nothing more serious than scorched wallpaper and a broken glass in a picture frame. J.A., in bed in the same room, was unharmed. A severe electrical storm struck Tarkio and brought firemen out to answer two simultaneous calls at the Charles Hutcheson and H.O. Watkins homes about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Lightning struck both homes, resulting in slight damage. At the Hutcheson home at 104 Walnut, the flue was knocked from the room and soot was blown through the house. Electrical equipment at the Watkins’ residence at 4th and Chestnut streets was damaged.

May 13, 1971

• The Tarkio Special Education class participated in the regional track meet of the Special Olympics May 6 in St. Joseph, Missouri. There were 300 participants and Tarkio won four of the six trophies.

• The vault to be used in the new Farmers and Valley Bank building will have interior dimensions of 17 feet by 20 feet. The walls, ceiling and floor are all 18” thick with 303,750 pounds of concrete and 11,220 pounds of reinforced steel used.

• The temperature reached a high of 85 degrees on the 5th, only to be followed by a low of 40 degrees on the 8th.

May 9, 1996

• John Wennihan, a sophomore at Tarkio High School, recently completed a hay trailer in welding class. John plans to show the trailer at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia this August. Dean Hicks, THS Vocational Ag Instructer, says it has been a very productive year in the agriculture shop.

• First graders at Tarkio Elementary enjoyed a “Western Day” Friday, May 3. The children sang songs and square danced, as well as participated in Western Day relays.

• Nine new meet records were set during the 1996 Blue Jay Relays held April 30 in Rock Port. The Tarkio girls established a new precedence in the 400 meter relay as the girls turned in a time of 54.36. The relay team is comprised of Crystal King, Missy Defenbaugh, Jayme Vaught, and Ann Hurst.