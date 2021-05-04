The Fairfax Farmers Market will be resuming once again Friday, May 7, 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Broad Street in Fairfax. The market will be every Friday through August.

There are returning and new vendors. Baked goods, flowers, eggs and produce will be available. New vendors are welcome to participate any Friday. Each vendor is responsible for their own set-up, tables, tents, etc.

No organization is heading up this service, but Marilyn Alldredge (660-744-3146) and Dru Oswald (660-253-0527) are taking charge and can be contacted.