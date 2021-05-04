May 10, 1946

• Miss Margaret Dunkelberger has leased Shirley’s Beauty Shop from Mrs. Phil Hopkins and will operate the business. Miss Dunkelberger has been employed at the shop for several years.

• Pearce Produce & Hatchery is advertising 25 free chicks with each 100 you order.

• Commencement exercises for the Fairfax High School will be held at the school auditorium next Wednesday evening, May 15. This year’s senior class is composed of 16. Three of the young men of the class are in the service of their country and are serving in the U.S. Navy. They are George Prime, Junior Simmons, and Jimmy Sly. Fortunately, they have been granted leaves and will be present at the commencement exercises.

May 13, 1971

• Regular letters will cost 8¢ and airmail 11¢ effective Sunday, May 16. Any piece of mail postmarked later than Saturday, May 15, not having sufficient postage will be sent postage due, Postmaster Swan said. Postmaster Swan said the local office had plenty of stamps in new denominations, but that it would probably be several days before the stamp vendor in the lobby would be supplied.

• Donald Croft, 47-year-old Sioux Falls, South Dakota, truck driver, died when his vehicle dropped off the pavement at a spot which is several inches below the highway on the southbound side of Hwy. 59 on the curve east of Fairfax. The truck went out of control, crossed the roadway and into a ravine and crashed into a utility pole. The crash disrupted power in Fairfax for nearly three hours. A second accident occurred at the same spot the next day. The driver was able to stop the vehicle in the roadway and was not injured, but damage to the trailer part of his rig resulted.

• Time marches on and John Schlachter, faithful custodian at the Fairfax School for the past 21 years, will join the ranks of retirees at the close of this session. John started his tenure in 1950 when the family moved to Fairfax because of the newly opened Community Hospital where Mrs. Schlachter had begun her employment as registered nurse. She is now director of nurses at the same institution.

May 9, 1996

• Fairfax 6th grader Katy Hunter brought the honors home to Fairfax Elementary by writing the top rated essay in the Atchison County D.A.R.E. Essay Contest. Her essay was the number one rated paper among the 93 essays pinned by all sixth grade students in the three county schools.

• In Over The Back Fence by Nancy Gaines: “The Wolverine 4-H Club, from the members, parents, leaders, and Clover Kids, all deserve a salute for the fine program our youth are receiving. They have a favorite project called “secret grandparents” and they entertained them Sunday afternoon. They presented a Loony Tunes skit with costumes. If you happen to walk past the old Rogers Pharmacy building, stop and look at those lovely baskets in the windows. The baskets were made by these same 4-Hers.”