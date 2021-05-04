May 3, 1946

• The Citizens Bank has added to its equipment one of the latest model posting or bookkeeping machines. The machine is a mechanical marvel that cuts down bookkeeping details from the old-fashioned style of operation of accounts.

• Lloyd Gildersleeve last week purchased from Ivan McCoy the two-story brick business house occupied by the Gildersleeve & Simon drug store. The building is a part of the former Deuser holdings.

• The Rock Port Feed Co., which has been owned jointly by Mrs. Leola Glenn, W.J. Stanton, J.E. Hunter, and E.R. Peck, passed to new ownership on May 1. The stock of the firm has been purchased by E.R. Peck and his son, Wayne S. Peck. The Rock Port Feed Co. is one of Rock Port’s most successful concerns and does a large buying and selling business in feeds and grains. E.R. Peck has been the manager since its establishment.

May 6, 1971

• Payment of $433,528 in bonded indebtedness and interest marked one of the most significant events of progress in Atchison County Wednesday night at the Coach House in Rock Port as present and past members of Atchison County Levee District No. 1 met to celebrate the retirement of bonds issued 20 years ago.

• Twenty-eight Cub Scouts and leaders met at the Rock Port City Park Saturday, April 24, where they met Rolla Adams, park caretaker, for the planting of 200 autumn olive trees. The tree planting is part of the Scouts’ SOAR (Save Our American Resources) project.

• Roy McCoy backed up, not knowing that the passenger door on his ’63 Chrysler was open. He realized this fact when the door struck a dirt bank. The car immediately became an agriculture-shop project for Roy and Steve Garland. Although Mr. Shaw estimated the damage to be $250, it took the boys only two days to return the machine to its usual state. It can now be seen cruising around as a living monument to the practical aspects of shop class.

May 2, 1996

• The Rock Port Rotary Club and a team from the school went head-to-head in a game of donkey basketball Thursday, April 25. The final score of the game was 21-14 in the Rotary’s favor. Mr. Gary Arthaud with the school said, “I spent most of the night cleaning up after their donkeys.”

• Anna Rosenbohm of Rock Port and Wally Betz of Post Falls, Idaho, won a three-day shuffleboard tournament held at the Shangri La RV Resort in Yuma, Arizona. Over 100 players completed in the tournament, which pairs up the team members randomly. They defeated one team that had Wally’s wife on it and another team that hadn’t been beat at all in the tournament until they faced Wally and Anna.

• Mil Lininger was recently presented a 20-year State Bowling Attendance plaque. She has scored well throughout those years.

• Jeff Pearce, a 1985 RPHS graduate, just recently released his second CD project titled “The Hidden Rift” with the Ancient Sun label out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.