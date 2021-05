The Tarkio FFA Ag Greenhouse will be open the following dates: May 6, 4:00-6:00 p.m.; May 8, 8:00 a.m.-12:00 noon; and May 11, 4:00-6:00 p.m. (if needed). There are 4” pots and 6-pack annuals, hanging baskets with ferns, flowers, wandering jew, purple spider warts, spider plants, and ivy. The sale also includes 4” pot succulents. Cash or check are the only accepted forms of payment.